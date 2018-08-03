How Meghan McCain Earned Her Spot at The View After One Unforgettable Year

Earning a chair at The View's table is no easy task.

Day after day, you have to be willing to share your opinions on everything from politics and Washington D.C. to sex and relationships. And did we mention you have to address the biggest "Hot Topics" on live TV with four other ladies besides you.

But when Meghan McCain first got the news about joining ABC's well-established daytime series, she was up for the opportunity—even though she knew it was going to be a challenge.

"It's such a difficult job on so many different levels. It's highly political. It's highly nuance. Trump's America makes everything very polarizing," Meghan shared on Watch What Happens Live back in February. "I prep as hard as I do for The View as I did for every news show I've ever been on."

That work ethic and mindset proved to be beneficial for the famous daughter of Senator John McCain and Cindy McCain. Not only is she wrapping her first season on The View today, but she recently announced that she's coming back for another year in September. So how did she do it? It's been one heck of a journey.