This Game of Thrones Castle Could Be Yours for About $656,000

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Aug. 1, 2018 2:29 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Game of Thrones

HBO

Ever want to live in a Game of Thrones castle? Now, you can. 

Gosford Castle—which has been used as a set for the popular HBO show—is now on the market. The property, which was reportedly used as Riverrun in the series, is located on Mullaghbrack Road in the village of Markethill in Northern Island. It contains more than 15 bedrooms and more than 10 bathrooms. So, there will be plenty of space for all of your House members. 

However, residents will have to prepare for when winter is coming. According to the listing on Maison Real Estate's website, the building has no heating system.

Of course, you'll have to pay the right price if you want to live like those in Westeros. According to the listing, the seller is considering offers of more than £500,000—nearly $656,000 in U.S. dollars.

Read

There's a Game of Thrones Hotel in Finland…Made Entirely of Ice

The castle was built in the mid-1800s by the second Earl of Gosford, Archibald Acheson. According to Maison Real Estate, it was occupied by the Earls of Gosford until 1921. The listing also claimed it was commandeered and used to hold both troops and prisoners of war during World War II. After the war, the Achesons sold the property to the Ministry of Agriculture and turned it into Gosford Forest Park—Northern Ireland's first conservation forest. Per the listing, the castle eventually returned to military use and was later converted into a hotel.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Game Of Thrones , Real Estate , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Bristol Palin, Dakota Meyer

Bristol Palin Says She's "Freshly Divorced" From Dakota Meyer After Reconciliation Rumors

Kylie Jenner, Birthday, 21st Birthday, Bathtub

Kylie Jenner Kicks Off 21st Birthday Celebration With a Bathtub Photo Shoot

Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union Reveals Her Plan to Make Dwayne Wade Feel ''Special'' on Their Anniversary

Alex Murrel

Laguna Beach's Alex Murrel Gives Birth to Baby No. 2—Find Out His Cute Name

Niall Horan

No, Niall Horan Didn't Actually Vote ''No'' After a Fan Asked: ''Should We Date?''

Jennifer Aniston, InStyle

The Definitive Guide to Jennifer Aniston's Breakup Interviews From Sensitivity Chips and Billy Idol Digs to All That Baby Speculation

Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Is About to Turn 21: Look Back at Her 20th Birthday Celebration

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.