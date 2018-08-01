No, Niall Horan Didn't Actually Vote ''No'' After a Fan Asked: ''Should We Date?''

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Aug. 1, 2018 1:28 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Niall Horan, Tory Appel,Twitter

Twitter

One lucky fan of Niall Horan almost had her chance at dating the boy bander, but fate had different plans.

The Twitter user shared a picture of herself meeting the singer at an event and asked in a poll, "Should we date?" A majority of her followers voted in her favor, while a small percentage disagreed, including Niall—or so it appeared.

Turns out the singer, who is currently dating Hailee Steinfeld, did not actually participate in the Instagram poll created by Tory Appel, despite a pretty convincing photo that made it look like he did.

After the hilarious photo went viral, Twitter users were quick to point out the small flaws that indicated the pictures had been tampered with.

Photos

Celebrity Photoshop Fails

Niall Horan, Tory Appel,Twitter

Twitter

And besides the low-key obvious signs the picture had been edited, the One Direction fan later admitted to Punkee, "Niall didn't actually vote. I Photoshopped the photo to make it look like he voted, because I thought the concept of him voting no on a poll for a girl he doesn't remember/met once was way too funny not to make."

Much to her surprise, a lot of people thought her joke was funny, with over 300,000 people liking the post in just a few days. "I had no idea it would get this big. Again, I figured my friends would like it and the tweet would get 70 likes if I was lucky. I still can't believe how many people have seen and commented on it, none of the situation feels real," she told the outlet.

It's safe to say this is going to be the story of her life.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Niall Horan , One Direction , Viral , Twitter , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Bristol Palin, Dakota Meyer

Bristol Palin Says She's "Freshly Divorced" From Dakota Meyer After Reconciliation Rumors

Kylie Jenner, Birthday, 21st Birthday, Bathtub

Kylie Jenner Kicks Off 21st Birthday Celebration With a Bathtub Photo Shoot

Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union Reveals Her Plan to Make Dwayne Wade Feel ''Special'' on Their Anniversary

Alex Murrel

Laguna Beach's Alex Murrel Gives Birth to Baby No. 2—Find Out His Cute Name

Jennifer Aniston, InStyle

The Definitive Guide to Jennifer Aniston's Breakup Interviews From Sensitivity Chips and Billy Idol Digs to All That Baby Speculation

Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Is About to Turn 21: Look Back at Her 20th Birthday Celebration

Bachelor in Paradise, Tia, Colton

Dissecting the Complicated Colton Underwood and Tia Booth Situation Ahead of Bachelor in Paradise

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.