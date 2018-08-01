Dissecting the Complicated Colton Underwood and Tia Booth Situation Ahead of Bachelor in Paradise

Will they or won't they?

That's the question on every Bachelor fan's mind heading into Bachelor in Paradise's August 7 premiere when it comes to Colton Underwood and Tia Booth's relationship, thanks to the drama that unfolded during her BFF Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette.

Even host Chris Harrison was anxiously anticipating what was going to happen (or possibly "not happen") when Tia and Colton came face-to-face for the first time in Paradise's palapa.

"They haven't talked, there's so much tension," Harrison told E! News when we went down to Mexico ahead of the first day of filming. "I feel like that's going to melt down or it's so hot they're just going to make babies."

Judging from the wild first promo, it might be a little bit of both.