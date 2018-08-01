Anthony Bourdain's Parts Unknown to Return for Final Season This Fall

CNN
by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Aug. 1, 2018 12:27 PM
CNN
Following the tragic death of Anthony Bourdain, his signature show will carry on his legacy with one final season.
Nearly two months since the 61-year-old star was found dead in his hotel room in France, where he was filming for an upcoming episode of Parts Unknown, it has been confirmed that Bourdain will posthumously return to the small screen for a 12th and final season of the series after more than five years on the air.
According to The Los Angeles Times, which recently published an interview with Amy Entelis, the executive vice president of talent and content at CNN, the network has enough material to create the last season and premiere it in the fall.
Per the report, only one episode—highlighting Kenya—is complete, and therefore, will be the last to feature Bourdain's signature narration. Another four episodes will be finished by the directors who filmed them and use audio of Bourdain captured on location to fill in the holes along with follow-up interviews of others.
CNN
In tribute to the late star, the penultimate episode will feature cast and crew discussing the series with behind-the-scenes footage. As for the final episode, it will hone in on Bourdain's impact while using fans and those who appeared in the course of the show.
E! News has reached out to CNN for comment.
Bourdain was recently posthumously nominated for two 2018 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Informational Series or Special as host and executive producer as well as Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program. The show garnered six nods overall. He had previously won four primetime Emmy Awards for his work on the show.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?