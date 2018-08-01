Jennifer Aniston Learns to Laugh at the Tabloids: "I'm Not Heartbroken"

Aniston adds that she has experienced her "fair share of sexism in the media," particularly regarding her personal life. "Women are picked apart and pitted against one another based on looks and clothing and superficial stuff. When a couple breaks up in Hollywood, it's the woman who is scorned. The woman is left sad and alone. She's the failure. F that," the actress says. "When was the last time you read about a divorced, childless man referred to as a spinster?"

Later in the interview, McNearney asks, "Have you ever wanted to punch someone?"

"OK, let's be honest. I've had a moment when I've totally wanted to do it, yes, but it's in your fantasy. It's in your head," Aniston says. "I wouldn't actually go through with it." That being said, she sees value in releasing anger. "Boxing is a great way to get aggression out. You get a mental release of all this crap you're taking into your ears and eyes every day and have little fantasy moments imagining who you're actually punching. I'm just grateful it's not actually the person, even though there's one person," Aniston says. "You know what I mean. It's all good."

So, what's next for America's Sweetheart?

"There have been moments when I would just love to get out of Dodge and move to Switzerland—or somewhere—and start anew," the California-based actress admits. "Just have this shit behind me. Does it really matter? Are we really doing anything? What is my life's purpose? Every seven years I try to sum up what I am doing and what I want to make my focus. I'm trying to make better choices. I went through a period of saying yes to projects that I shouldn't have, but I felt like, "How dare I say no?" Now I'm trying to get better at saying no and to be a part of projects that actually, really matter à la Dumplin' or The Goree Girls or this other film we're working on called The Fixer, about an amazing crisis manager named Denise White."

Rest assured, Aniston doesn't have any plans to retire from show business. I'm grateful as long as people still want me to come to the party. I think I'll always want to keep acting as long as there's a desire for me to do it," she says. "As long as I'm fulfilled in other ways creatively, spiritually and all of that stuff, I know that I could do this until they put me in a home."