How to Wear Shirts Under Dresses Like Alison Brie and Kourtney Kardashian

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Tue., Jul. 31, 2018 3:57 PM

ESC: Alison Brie

David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstock

You can get more from what you have by rethinking how to wear your favorite clothes.

Layering is key. While most people know how to layer tops with sweaters and scarves, there's a new layering technique that has taken Hollywood by storm: shirts under dresses. What once was a way to wear spaghetti straps and appease your parents or school principle is now a celebrity trend that makes your existing wardrobe more versatile.

Just take Alison Brie, who paired a gold-tinted jacquard tea dress with a basic white T-shirt. Together, the style looks youthful, flirty and more casual, in comparison to her wearing the dress alone.

How Selena Gomez and Pippa Middleton Wear Dresses With Sneakers

Before you grab a dress and top, there are a few ways to master the look. Check out the best celebrity shirt-dress combinations below, then shop their style!

ESC: Selena Gomez

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Warm Up Your Summer Dresses

Now that you've invested in your summer wardrobe, which include sleeveless evening dresses (See: Selena Gomez's corset-inspired dress), it's to think about how to wear them when the weather gets chilly. The "Back to You" singer mastered summer-to-fall transitional clothing, wearing a light, long-sleeved shirt under her dress. Take note!

ESC: T's Under Dresses

Selena Gomez's Style

Banana Republic Silk-Cotton Pointelle Crew-Neck Sweater, Now $48; Aidan Mattox Fringe Cocktail Dress, $245; Aldo Staycey Heels, Now $45

ESC: Alison Brie

David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstock

Keep It Fun and Flirty

White T-shirts aren't the most feminine garments. However, when you pair them with floral, A-line dresses and platform heels, the basic top adds a fun and modern twist to a girly look. Alison Brie's ensemble is the perfect example.

ESC: T's Under Dresses

Alison Brie's Style

KILN Easy Fit Tee, $115; Alice & Olivia Tennie V-Neck Party Dress, $440; Chinese Laundry Aloha Floral Platform Heel Sandals, Now $75

ESC: Yara Shahidi

TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

Turn a Skin-Baring Dress into Workwear

You know that dress that you love to put on during the weekends, but wouldn't dare wear to work? Yara Shahidi is showing how to get more from what you have in her 3.1 Phillip Lim Bubble Dress. Add a white button-down top to your look and put on your favorite heels. Now, you're ready for the office!

ESC: T's Under Dresses

Yara Shahidi's Style

Topshop Leather Look Slip Dress, $75; Gap New Fitted Boyfriend Oxford Shirt, $50; Chloé Orson High Heeled Booties, $476

ESC: Kourtney Kardashian

Dream team / BACKGRID

Make After-Dark Fashion Your Daytime Go-To

While you can certainly wear slip dresses during the day, Kourtney Kardashian demonstrates how to wear the silky garments casually. Simply, layer a white T-shirt under your slip dress and pair with ankle boots.

ESC: T's Under Dresses

Kourtney Kardashian's Style

Silk Laundry Short '90s Silk Slip in Tobacco, $130; n:Philanthropy Arabella Short Sleeve, $108; Arizona Paisley Womens Bootie, Now $14

RELATED ARTICLE: Jennifer Lopez Trades in Pants for Denim Boots and It's a Sight to See

RELATED ARTICLE: 3 Celebrity-Inspired Tricks to Wear a Bodysuit Like Bella Hadid

