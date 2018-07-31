Harry Styles and Camille Rowe Break Up After One Year of Dating

Harry Styles, Camille Rowe

Getty Images

Harry Styles is back on the market. 

The British singer and Camille Rowe have called it quits after a year together, multiple outlets report. According to The Sun, who was first to report the news, Style and the Victoria's Secret model broke up soon after he completed his world tour earlier this month. 

Just two weeks ago, Rowe was spotted supporting her former beau at his Los Angeles concert stop

Harry and Camille were reportedly introduced by mutual friend and socialite Alexa Chungin 2017, but the former One Directionmember denied knowing the 28-year-old in an interview with  BBC 1 Radio host Nick Grimshaw.

Photos

Celebrity Breakups That Made People Believe Love Is Dead

When shown a photo of Rowe, Styles said he hadn't met her but was "sure she's a wonderful person." 

Ever inconspicuous about his love life, Harry never confirmed their relationship. Previous girlfriends of the world-famous performer  include food blogger Tess WardKendall Jenner and Taylor Swift

But if the 24-year-old is mourning the breakup, he didn't show it while lunching alongside Karlie Kloss and Diane Von Furstenberg in Sicily. The famous trio is reportedly aboard a yacht for Google Camp, an exclusive VIP conference for A-list celebs and tech stars.

E! News has reached out to the stars' respective reps for comment. 

