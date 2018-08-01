The Real Housewives Cast Updates: Who's Coming and Going From RHONY, RHOA and More

Carole Radziwill is turning in her Real Housewives of New York City apple after six seasons on the series. She joined in season five and announced season 10 would be her last, but is she the only Real Housewife saying goodbye to the reality TV cameras?

We consulted our Real Housewives crystal ball (it's a thing), to gaze into the future to see what other casting shakeups are ahead for RHONY, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Real Housewives of Orange County, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Real Housewives of Dallas and The Real Housewives of Potomac.