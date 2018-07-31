Grey's Anatomy Casts Chris Carmack as "Ortho God"

by Lauren Piester | Tue., Jul. 31, 2018 2:00 PM

Welcome to Grey Sloan Memorial, bitch. 

Grey's Anatomy is adding a new doctor to the mix in season 15, with Chris Carmack stepping in as the new orthopedic surgeon who's known as an "Ortho God." 

Fans will most likely know him as Will from Nashville, or perhaps as Luke from The O.C., who's famous for uttering the iconic line, "Welcome to the O.C., bitch!" 

Season 15 of Grey's Anatomy is apparently going to be the season of love, so who wants to place some bets now on who we might see him hooking up with? Meredith? One of the interns? A classic doctor/patient forbidden love? The options are truly endless. 

Carmack joins the show just as two long-time stars depart. Sarah Drew and Jessica Capshaw both were let go at the end of season 14, with Drew's April leaving to be with her new husband (and old fiance) Matthew (Justin Bruening), and Capshaw's Arizona heading to New York to be with her daughter and to maybe reconcile with ex-wife Callie (Sara Ramirez). 

Grey's Anatomy premieres Thursday, September 27 at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

