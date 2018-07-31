Inside Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse's ''Casual'' Romance

Well, the cat's out of the bag.

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are "casually dating," a source tells E! News.

This weekend, the Twilight star and model sparked rumors of a romance when they were spotted engaging in some heavy PDA while enjoying a midnight stroll through the streets of London. Since then, the pair has kept quiet about their relationship status, "but they are definitely into each other," the insider confirmed.

The source said, "Rob is having fun right now and has definitely moved on from his relationship with FKA twigs."

Their recent rendezvous is no surprise as the two share many mutual friends and have hung out together before. So it makes sense that the Brits would reconnect, especially with the Water for Elephants star splitting his time between filming The King and hanging out in Suki's hometown of London.