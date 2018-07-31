Watch Dwayne Johnson Surprise His Stunt Double and Cousin With an Amazing Gift

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images
by Nina Einsidler | Tue., Jul. 31, 2018 1:23 PM
Dwayne Johnsonreally knows how to return a favor!
The Hollywood actor gave a very special gift to his cousin and stunt double Tanoai Reed.
Johnson posted a video of the surprise on Instagram where he tricks his cousin into thinking they are shooting behind-the-scenes footage for their latest film together Skyscraper. Ultimately, he had a big present up his sleeves.
"SURPRISE! I love handing over keys. I love you brother and enjoy your new truck! Over the course of my career, my stunt double (and cousin) Tanoai Reed @samoanstuntman has broken multiple bones, severed tendons, torn ligaments & just been an overall dominating bad ass achieving several 'Stuntman of the Year' honors. All done with one goal in mind - deliver the best movie possible to the world," he wrote on Instagram. "I had this custom pick up truck delivered just in time to surprise him (he's still recovering from a stunt injury) while we give what he thought was going to be an interview about our careers together."
Johnson concluded, "As you'll see the moment I put my hands on my hips, that's the drivers cue to pull away and reveal the big surprise. Not only does Tanoai represent our family and my career with relentless commitment and passion. He also represents an entire Hollywood stunt community that is truly the backbone of our business. Love you uso and thank you for the blood, sweat, tears and years. We're just getting started. Enjoy your new truck! #LetsRoll."
As the pair started the interview, Johnson reverted Reed's attention behind them to a black custom pick-up truck with a red bow on top. Clever, right?
The majority of Reed's career has been as The Rock's stunt double and made his stunt debut for Waterworld in 1995.
Johnson shared another video today with Emily Blunt for Disney's new movie, Jungle Cruise which is supposed to come out in October 2019. The Instagram serves as a first look for the highly anticipated flick.
So Dwayne, any chance we can get a custom pick-up truck next?
