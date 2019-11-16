The Secrets of Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's Epic Love Story

Jason Momoa knows for sure that "anything is f--king possible."

"If someone says something isn't possible," the star of the new Apple TV+ series See told Esquire recently. "I'm like, 'Listen here, I married Lisa Bonet.'"

Their love story is indeed the stuff of divine manifestation, the actor having decided that Denise Huxtable was the moon of his life years before they actually met. But one night, there she was...

Suffice it to say, the future Aquaman didn't bellyflop when he had his chance, and he and Bonet have been happily paired off since 2005.

Momoa's lack of availability might have crushed a few Game of Thrones fans who thought they were discovering some new untapped source of hopes and dreams when Khal Drogo invaded the screen in 2011, but the reality is so swoon-worthy, the disappointment proved fleeting.