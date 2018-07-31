15 Aloe Vera Beauty Products That Will Calm Your Sunburn

No one means to get sunburned, but once it happens there's no undoing it.

Yes it sucks and hurts, but all you can really do is wait it out (and stay out of the sun, please!). While there's no magic antidote that will make it immediately better, there's one ingredient that can help: Aloe Vera. You've probably slathered this all natural plant on in gel form before, but these days you have options!

From face masks to face creams and literally any other beauty product you can think of—we've got it. Bring on that soothing, cooling goodness!

Shopping: Aloe Vera Beauty

iS Clinical

BUY IT: iS Clinical Hydra-Intensive Cooling Masque, $78 

Shopping: Aloe Vera Beauty

Koh Gen Do

BUY IT: Koh Gen Do All In One Refresh Gel, $54 

Shopping: Aloe Vera Beauty

Osmotics

BUY IT: Osmotics Blue Copper 5 Anti-Aging Cleansing Gelee, $30

Shopping: Aloe Vera Beauty

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare

BUY IT: Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Botanical Cleansing Bar with Tea Tree & Aloe, $24 

Shopping: Aloe Vera Beauty

Soleil Toujours Organic

BUY IT: Soleil Toujours Organic Aloe Antioxidant Calming Mist, $26 

Shopping: Aloe Vera Beauty

Zents Earth

BUY IT: Zents Earth Ageless Aloe Moisture Wash, $31 

Shopping: Aloe Vera Beauty

Naturopathica

BUY IT: Naturopathica Aloe Replenishing Gel Mask, $52 

Shopping: Aloe Vera Beauty

H2O+ Beauty

BUY IT: H2O+ Beauty Eucalyptus & Aloe Body Butter, $22 

Shopping: Aloe Vera Beauty

Farmaesthetics

BUY IT: Farmaesthetics Cool Aloe Mist, $26

Shopping: Aloe Vera Beauty

DDF

BUY IT: DDF Aloe Toning Complex, $35 

Shopping: Aloe Vera Beauty

Kerstin Florian

BUY IT: Kerstin Florian Sun Aloe Gel, $45 

Shopping: Aloe Vera Beauty

Paula's Choice

BUY IT: Paula's Choice Skin Recovery Replenishing Moisturizer, $25

Shopping: Aloe Vera Beauty

Mario Badescu

BUY IT: Mario Badescu Aloe Vera Toner, $15 

Shopping: Aloe Vera Beauty

Christophe Robin

BUY IT: Christophe Robin Hydrating Shampoo with Aloe Vera, $34

Shopping: Aloe Vera Beauty

Coola

BUY IT: COOLA® Suncare Classic SPF 30 Makeup Setting Spray, $36 

Aloe Vera, we think we love you. 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

