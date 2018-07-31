Taylor Swift Fans Can't Shake Off This Karlie Kloss and Harry Styles Photo

While this may seem like a casual photo to some, it's causing quite the frenzy for fans of Taylor Swift. For those that may not know, Swift and Kloss have been BFFs for years now, despite rumors of a falling out. As for Styles, he and Swift enjoyed a romance in 2012 through early 2013, and are believed to have written songs about each other over the years.

So, to see Swift's ex and her BFF hanging out, it's raising some eyebrows. "Taylor Swift says hi," one Instagram comment reads. While another social media user joked that "Taylor liked" the photo.

Some fans of the former couple are even hoping for a #Haylor reunion. Instagram user @haylorisforever also commented on the Instagram photo, "TELL ME TAYLOR IS THERE TOOO PLEASE."