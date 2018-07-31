Jennifer Garner Proves She Can Juggle It All in Her New Relatable Mom Moment on Instagram

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Jul. 31, 2018 9:20 AM

Jennifer Garner can juggle it all.

The actress took to Instagram on Monday to post a picture of her carrying her kids' stuff out of the car—and let's just say the 13 Going on 30 star had her hands full.

"Every single time I get out of the car," she wrote "How? Why?" To convey the photo's authenticity, she then added the hashtags #NotStaged #NotAProblem #IveGotIt #IKnowYouFeelMe.

It seems like Garner's fellow moms could relate to her photo. Several social media users commented on the post and agreed car cargo can be a regular problem. Even Jenna Dewan could relate.

"Yep!!!" the World of Dance star wrote.

This wouldn't be the first time Garner has posted about the challenges of motherhood. In fact, the Peppermint star frequently posts about her life as a mom—sharing everything from photos of her selling Girl Scout Cookies to pictures of her modeling her kids' latest designs (remember when her daughter knitted her a 12-foot long scarf?). She even rapped about motherhood on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

However, Garner's social media followers aren't the only ones impressed by her parenting skills. Ben Affleck has also referred to his ex as a "superhero mom." 

"Parenting is hard work, but it's so rewarding," he told E! News back in 2016. "I certainly do my best. Jen is a superhero mom. She's an amazing mother, and I'm lucky to have her as a partner to co-parent these kids with. We try our best, we put them first and that's what we do."

Garner and Affleck share three kids together: Samuel, Violet and Seraphina.

