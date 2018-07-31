Frasier Revival: Kelsey Grammer and Kristen Bell Have One Surprising (And Genius) Idea

Frasier Crane could be coming back to TV very soon. A new report from Deadline broke the news that Kelsey Grammer was exploring a revival of the iconic series that ran for 11 seasons on NBC. When E! News spoke with Grammer and his costar Kristen Bell about their new movie Like Father we had to get some scoop on what's going on with the future of his Emmy-winning series.

"We don't know," Grammer said about whether or not the reboot is actually happening. "It's been discussed. I think the article kind of made it sound a little bit more a sure thing than it really is."