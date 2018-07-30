This New Bachelor in Paradise Teaser Is Wild

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Mon., Jul. 30, 2018 6:57 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Krystal Nielson, Bachelor in Paradise, Season 5

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Summer lovin' is comin' and oh boy does it look fun. 

ABC just showed off a new Bachelor in Paradise teaser and it is very good. It's so good that it's almost enough to make us forget about last year's disastrous season (almost), and we kinda (cautiously) can't wait to see what this is going to turn out to be. 

Obviously, there are a lot of tears, but we're also happy to see that Grocery Store Joe might be falling in love with Kendall, even if Leo's calling him "Grocery Store Bitch." Jordan seems to be on an overnight date, but David's still trying to ruin his life and Jenna may be reigniting their (very annoying) feud, and Krystal's excited about a life with someone we haven't yet seen while Colton and Tia have found themselves in another love triangle. 

Photos

Bachelor in Paradise Season 5 Cast Revealed

And then there's the more insane side of Paradise. Shushanna is accused of witchcraft like it's 1643, and Arie Luyendyk Jr. is there for some reason, dressed inexplicably like a cowboy. 

It looks like everything we want this show to be, hopefully without the controversy of last season

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Monday, August 7 at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Bachelor in Paradise , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News
The Bachelorette, Men Tell All

The Bachelorette: Men Tell All Made Jordan the MVP

Outlander Season 4, Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan

Outlander's First Season 4 Teaser Is Here

Lindsay Lohan's Reality Show Is Officially Happening

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 2, Emmys and Getting Sent Photos of Her Face on a Billboard

Adam Rippon & Val Chmerkovskiy to Judge "DWTS: Juniors"

Rachel Brosnahan Dishes on "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Season 2

Rachel Brosnahan Reacts to "Marvelous" 14 Emmy Nominations

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.