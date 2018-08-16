Outlander's First Season 4 Teaser Is Here

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Thu., Aug. 16, 2018 2:28 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

UPDATE: Starz has finally announced a premiere date for season 4: Sunday, November 4 at 8 p.m. on Starz!

So...how much do we need to pay someone to get us a set of stones that will take us to November? 

Starz just released the first teaser for season four of Outlander, which finds Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) settling down in America and meeting up with Jamie's Aunt Jocasta (Maria Doyle Kennedy) at her plantation in Georgia.  

The teaser obviously doesn't give too much away, but it's clear that Heughan was correct when he told us there's "a lot of danger" ahead for the couple. There's also an old skeleton in the mix, but it's a skeleton that somehow had access to silver tooth fillings, meaning it may not be so old after all...

Photos

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

Season four of Outlander is based on "Drums in Autumn," the fourth book in Diana Gabaldon's Outlander series. While we don't see them in the teaser, this season will also find Claire's daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and her "friend" Roger (Richard Rankin) making some life-changing discoveries back in the 20th century while her parents are making discoveries/running for their lives two hundred years before. 

The teaser was just shown at a special fan screening of The Spy Who Dumped Me, which stars Sam Heughan alongside Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon, and Justin Theroux

E! News was on set during season four filming, so keep your eye out for that in the coming months! 

Outlander returns to Starz on Sunday, November 4.

This article was originally published on Monday, July 30.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Outlander , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News
James Corden, Ariana Grande, The Late Late Show

Where Does Ariana Grande's Carpool Karaoke Rank Among The Late Late Show's Other Segments?

Ariana Grande Gets Carried Away By James Corden, Literally

Sarah Drew, Grey's Anatomy

Sarah Drew Opens Up About Getting Let Go From Grey's Anatomy

Busy Philipps, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Busy Philipps' Talk Show Busy Tonight to Premiere Oct. 28 on E!

Veep, Julia Louis-Dreyfus

See Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Emotional Speech to the Reassembled Veep Crew

VH1 Divas Live, 1998, Mariah Carey, Aretha Franklin, Carole King

VH1 Divas Live at 20: A Look Back at the Major Music Moment That Almost Never Happened

The Real Housewives of New York City, RHONY

Ramona Singer Calls Bethenny Frankel's Funeral Reunion With Jill Zarin "Opportunistic"

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.