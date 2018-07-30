Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Spark Romance Rumors After PDA-Filled Date Night

BACKGRID
New couple alert?!
That's the question fans may be asking themselves after Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse were spotted getting cozy in London this weekend.
In pictures obtained exclusively by E! News, the Hollywood stars appeared to enjoy a date night at the Electric Cinema in Notting Hill where they watched Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again around 9 p.m. local time.
After the film ended, an eyewitness said they went across the street to SoHo House where they enjoyed drinks and stayed until 1 a.m.
When the pair decided to walk home, we're told that's when the PDA picked up.
"Along the way, they were very close and cuddled and kissed many times," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "Robert was very affectionate to her and had his arm around her the whole way and Suki reciprocated by holding his hand and kissing it."
At one point into the stroll, Robert also tried to dance with Suki. Perhaps he liked one of the moves he saw in Mamma Mia!?
"They were very loved up and close," the eyewitness added. "Robert stroked Suki's hair and gave her another loving kiss."
While the pair hasn't publicly commented on the state of their relationship, it won't stop fans from speculating as to what could be going on between the two. Perhaps it's really just an innocent night out. Maybe it's a fun summer romance in the early stages.
Whatever the case may be, both stars are single and finding huge success in their respective careers.
Back in June, Robert and Kristen Stewart reunited at a birthday party for Lily-Rose Depp at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. An eyewitness later revealed that the exes spent a "few minutes" chatting in the valet area and appeared on "good terms."
As for Suki, she recently found herself making headlines after being spotted with director Darren Aronofsky. Romance rumors, however, were quickly squashed after photos surfaced.
"They are not dating nor are they together," Suki's rep told E! News. As for the director's side, Darren's rep told E! News, "It's true that they hung out in Sundance, but there's absolutely no truth to a romance."
In regards to Suki and Robert, there's one question we have to ask: Will these two be spotted again soon? Stay tuned!
