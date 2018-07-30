Guardians of the Galaxy Stars Petition to Have James Gunn Reinstated as the Director of Vol. 3

The stars of Guardians of the Galaxy—Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Pom Klementieff, Chris Pratt, Michael Rooker and Zoe Saldana—published an open letter Monday in defense of writer/director James Gunn, in the hopes that he will be rehired for the next film. James was fired last week after conservative personalities resurfaced old tweets in which the filmmaker joked about controversial topics, such as pedophilia and rape.

Chris shared the open letter via Instagram, writing, "Although I don't support James Gunn's inappropriate jokes from years ago, he is a good man. I'd personally love to see him reinstated as director of Volume 3. If you please, read the following statement—signed by our entire cast."

"We fully support James Gunn. We were all shocked by his abrupt firing last week and have intentionally waited these ten days to respond in order to think, pray, listen and discuss. In that time, we've been encouraged by the outpouring of support from fans and members of the media who wish to see James reinstated as director of Volume 3 as well as discouraged by those so easily duped into believing the many outlandish conspiracy theories surrounding him," the open letter reads. "Being in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies has been a great honor in each of our lives. We cannot let this moment pass without expressing our love, support and gratitude for James. We are not here to defend his jokes of many years ago but rather to share our experience having spent many years together on set making Guardians of the Galaxy 1 and 2. The character he has shown in the wake of his firing is consistent with the man he was every day on set, and his apology, now and from years ago when first addressing these remarks, we believe is from the heart, a heart we all know, trust and love. In casting each of us to help him tell the story of misfits who find redemption, he changed our lives forever. We believe the theme of redemption has never been more relevant than now. Each of us looks forward to working with our friend James again in the future. His story isn't over—not by a long shot."