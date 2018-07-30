Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney Hold Hands on NYC Lunch Date

Jennifer Lawrence's summer romance appears to be going strong.

It's been nearly two months since the Oscar winner was romantically linked to Cooke Maroney, a director at NYC art gallery, Gladstone 64. At the time in early June, the pair was photographed for the first time arm in arm, sparking reports that the star had a new man in her life.

The sightings of the two together continued with Lawrence and Maroney taking a stroll weeks later and enjoying a candlelit dinner later that night.

This weekend, the pair stepped out for another casual date together on Sunday in the Big Apple. According to a source, the couple sat in the back and went unnoticed as they had lunch at a café downtown for about two hours before walking to another eatery to meet some friends.