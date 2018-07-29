Halsey Showcases Sexy Look at Playboy Party in Vegas and Hangs With Diplo

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jul. 29, 2018 1:03 PM

Halsey

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Someone's certainly showing G-Eazy what he's missing!

Halsey showcased a super sexy look as she hosted and performed at Playboy's Midsummer Night's Dream party at the Marquee nightclub at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday.

The 23-year-old singer sported a black halter demi-cup thong bodysuit with matching suspenders, stockings and pumps and a chain belt. She also showcased long, blonde hair, adorned with a black bow tie hairband.

Halsey later posted on Instagram a photo of herself hugging her friend and producer Diplo. She hung out with him at his DJ booth.

"123 squishy face," she said.

"You can see into my nostrils," he commented.

Party guests included several Playboy Playmates as well as Cooper Hefner, late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner's 26-year-old son and Chief Creative Officer of Playboy Enterprises, and his fiancée and Vampire Diaries actress Scarlett Byrne.

Photos

Halsey and G-Eazy's Cutest Moments

Halsey

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Halsey made headlines earlier this month when she announced that she and G-Eazy, 29, are "taking some time apart."  They had first sparked dating rumors last year.

 

Halsey appeared to take the breakup hard as she broke down crying onstage days after her split announcement.

Last weekend, Halsey left a curious emoji comment on one of the rapper's Instagram photos that contained the caption, "Big Dick Energy," spurring fan speculation as to what she meant by it.

"No petty here," Halsey responded. "Caption dumb funny and stage looks dope. Jealous of everyone who gets to see the show!"

