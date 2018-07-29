WWE Hall of Famer Nikolai Volkoff Dead at Age 70

WWE Hall of Famer Nikolai Volkoff, who played a Soviet villain in the ring, had died at age 70.

The wrestling star passed away on Sunday, the organization confirmed on Sunday. The cause of his death was not disclosed.

Volkoff was born Josip Nikolai Peruzović in a part of Yugoslavia that is now Croatia. Volkoff, who can speak Russian, joined the World Wrestling Federation (WWF), the group that later turned into World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), in the '80s, in the midst of the Cold War.

With his famous U.S.S.R.-themed red outfit, complete with a fur cap, Volkoff was considered one of the most popular wrestling villains, often trying to lead the crowds to stand and sing along to the Soviet National Anthem. He famously faced off against the likes of American wrestling stars like icon Hulk Hogan and also teamed up with another villain, the Iron Sheik.