Barack Obama and Michelle Obama Dance at Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Concert

Beyoncéand Jay-Z's On the Run II tour got pretty presidential on Saturday.

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama attended the couple's concert in FedExField in Landover, Maryland. Many fans filmed the former President of the United States and First Lady dancing in their box seats and posted videos on social media.

An eyewitness told E! News that the Obamas danced to the final song, the music couple's recent single "Apes--t."

"It looked like they had a great time," the person said. "Every time we turned around, they were enjoying themselves and in the moment. It did feel like they were just like us."

The Obamas were also spotted dancing to Jay-Z's 2011 collaboration with Kanye West, "N---as in Paris."

Photos

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Family Trip to Europe

Beyonce, Jay-Z, 2018 Coachella, Michelle Obama, Barack Obama

BeyZ/Splash News; Getty Images

Earlier this month, Michelle brought daughter Sasha Obama with her to one of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's concerts in Paris. There, they were joined by the singer's motherTina Knowles Lawson.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z became friends with the Obamas during the former President's two terms. The singer performed at his inauguration in 2013 and at Michelle's 50th birthday party in 2014, where the U.S. leader also showed off his dance moves.

—Reporting by Mike Vulpo

