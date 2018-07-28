John Stamos Sends the Sweetest Birthday Message to Lori Loughlin

Fans have watched the duo's on-screen romance for decades, but did they ever take the love off-screen? In 2013, Stamos told HuffPost Live he and Loughlin did go on a date when they were younger. However, he admitted the timing never worked out. Loughlin was married to her first husband, Michael R. Burns, when the two starred on Full House, and Stamos married his first wife, Rebecca Romijn, after Loughlin's divorce.

"We were friends, we were on the soaps together and we actually did date," Stamos said at the time. "We went on a date to Disneyland before, you know, before we were both married. In real life, when we were 18, 19 years old. We did have some off timing, but no disrespect to her family and her husband now, I would say that she could be the one that got away."