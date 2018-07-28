Meghan Markle and Prince Harry "Found Each Other to Change the World," Says Nacho Figueras

Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Meghan Markle "rocks" and she and Prince Harry probably found each other to "change the world," says his friend, polo star Nacho Figueras.
The men had competed together on the same winning team at the Sentebale Polo Cup 2018 charity event at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club on Thursday. The Duchess of Sussex attended the match to support her husband and presented Figueras with their trophy, during which they exchanged kisses on the cheek.
"This girl really rocks. The more I know you the more I am convinced that you both found each other to change the world," the polo star wrote about Meghan and Harry on Instagram on Friday, alongside a photo of the three at the event. "Let's push the envelope!! Let's make the world a better place."
The Sentebale Polo Cup event raised funds and awareness for the Sentebale foundation, which Harry co-founded with Prince Seeiso of the African kingdom of Lesotho and which helps children with HIV. It is one of many groups of which the Duke of Sussex is a patron.
Like Harry, Meghan has long engaged in humanitarian work. The former actress is an advocate for UN Women, a counselor for the U.K.-based charity One Young World and a Global Ambassador for the humanitarian organization, World Vision, which helps children and their families living in poverty around the world.
In 2016, she visited Rwanda on behalf of the group to help provide clean water access to African communities. In 2017, they sent her on a solo humanitarian trip to India.
"She's dedicated to so many humanitarian causes and I know that [Harry] uses his absurd amount of power and sway in this world to do some really, really great things, so I think together, they could accomplish some pretty incredible stuff," Meghan's former Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams told E! News in 2017.