On the Scene: Here's What's Hot in Hollywood

Keeping up with what's hot and what's not in Hollywood is certainly no easy feat.
Whether you want all of the details on the buzziest new restaurant that has quickly become an A-List hive, to a celebrity must-have beauty product, to the trendiest new workout that all of the who's who in Tinsletown are trying, we're here to keep you in-the-know.
So sit back, relax, and take a peek at the must know people, places and things to help you stay ahead of the curve and completely on the pulse of what's going on:
Celebs such as Kim Kardashianand Jessica Alba have all received La Fleur Bouquets celebrating the birth of their respective little ones this year. The best part? The real flowers last well over a year! Now that's a gift that keeps on giving.
Believe it or not, there was a Teen Wolf reunion at Jalapeno Pete's in Studio City, Calif. Sources tell E! News former Teen Wolf co-stars Tyler Posey and Dylan O'Brien were spotted on a double date at the low-key eatery enjoying happy hour on the patio on July 26.
On the East Coast, Ariana Grande was spotted grocery shopping at Wegmans in Fayetteville, New York with Machine Gun Kelly, according to an eyewitness. The pop star was in the area visiting fiancé Pete Davidson while he films a movie.
On the West Coast, sources tell E! News that John Cena was recently spotted stocking up on three thousand dollars-worth of wine at a Vons near the San Diego, Calif. mansion he bought for his ex-fiancée Nikki Bella.
Anna Faris brought along beau Michael Barrett to San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, July 21 where the Mom star was busy recording her Unqualified podcast. The duo stopped by the Warner Bros. boat where they enjoyed Casamigos Tequila cocktails and according to a source, Barrett was a perfect gentleman doting on Anna by ordering and holding her drinks while she socialized. Now that's love, you guys.
It's no secret that Justin Bieber loves to stay in tip-top shape, so it should come as no surprise that the Biebs was spotted by fans refueling at Earth Bar in Santa Monica, Calif. On July 25
Eyewitnesses tell E! News Brooklyn Beckham was spotted getting pretty cozy with a mystery woman while out to lunch with friends and younger brother Cruz Beckham at Tocaya in West Hollywood, Calif. On Jul 21.