Les Moonves Accused of Sexual Misconduct in Ronan Farrow's Latest Exposé

Les Moonves is the latest man in Hollywood facing sexual misconduct allegations.

On Friday afternoon, The New Yorker published an article written by Ronan Farrow that includes claims against the CBS Corporation chairman and CEO.

Six women who had professional dealings with Les alleged to the publication that between the 1980s and the late aughts, the prominent member of Hollywood sexually harassed them. Four described forcible touching or kissing during business meetings. Two claimed Les physically intimidated them or threatened to derail their careers. And all also claim that after rejecting his advances, they believe their careers suffered.

"What happened to me was a sexual assault, and then I was fired for not participating," actress and writer Illeana Douglas shared with Ronan. Writer Janet Jones added, "He has gotten away with it for decades. And it's just not O.K."

"Throughout my time at CBS, we have promoted a culture of respect and opportunity for all employees, and have consistently found success elevating women to top executive positions across our company. I recognize that there were times decades ago when I may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances," Les said in a statement to E! News. "Those were mistakes, and I regret them immensely. But I always understood and respected—and abided by the principle—that ‘no' means ‘no,' and I have never misused my position to harm or hinder anyone's career. This is a time when we all are appropriately focused on how we help improve our society, and we at CBS are committed to being part of the solution."