Chris Hemsworth Will Get Your Heart Racing With His Shirtless Workout Routine

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Jul. 27, 2018 12:44 PM

Chris Hemsworth

Did it suddenly get really hot in here?

Perhaps it was this new video of Chris Hemsworththat suddenly has our temperatures rising. The blockbuster star put on his boxing gloves for a round with with his trainer, Luke Zocchi, while his assistant Aaron Grist did the honor of videotaping for fans to see. 

Shirtless, barefoot and with his usual Thor physique, the action star jumped into the workout and did not have mercy on Zocchi, who took a kick to the face from the actor. 

"Outdoor session in London for MIB!! Cheers to @zocothebodypro for posing as an alien and letting me beat up on him," Hemsworth tweeted along with the clip. "Sorry for the boot in the face."

Chris Hemsworth's Best Shirtless Moments

It appears the actor is gearing up for his upcoming role in a Men in Black spinoff, reportedly slated to start production this month in London, per The Hollywood Reporter. According to THR, Hemsworth will co-star with Tessa Thompson as well as Emma Thompson,Liam NeesonKumail Nanjiani and Rafe Spall.

The 1997 original sci-fi action comedy famously featured Will Smithand Tommy Lee Jones in the lead roles, where they remained through two sequels. However, it seems like this reboot will not be revisiting the OG characters. 

With F. Gary Gray at the helm, the movie is due out in June 2019. 

Keep those jabs coming, Hemsworth!

