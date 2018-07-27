Listen to DJ Khaled's New Song "No Brainer" With Justin Bieber

On Friday morning, the record producer released his new track titled "No Brainer" on Apple Music. You can listen to the track here.
Featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper and Quavo, the fresh song is one DJ Khaled thinks new and old fans will be singing along to instantly.
"Not only do we have another one—this is not only an anthem. This is going to be one of the biggest anthems in the world," he shared with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 on Apple Music. "I want to say I love you and I appreciate you. You all the reason why I go hard every single day and motivate me to be in the studio to create some of the most historic biggest anthems."
During the interview DJ Khaled also revealed his new album Father of Asahd will have 11 songs.
As for how he got Justin to be featured on the song, let's just say these two go way back and have a solid friendship on and off stage.
"I'm always grateful for the relationship. I'm a big fan of his music from day one. And when I reach out to him, I FaceTimed him, and the record had the vibe and I wanted to present it to him. So I reached out to him and I FaceTimed him, and I said, 'Yo Bieber, what's good?'" DJ Khaled recalled. "If you don't want to do it, I understand, but I couldn't sleep at night if I didn't play it for you. And he smiled, and it was a smile and love, and he was like, man, send that. And I said I'd send it right now."
He continued, "Usually, I like to be there to play music, but he texted me back immediately. He said It's amazing. This is super amazing, let's go. Love it. Not only is God the greatest… that's Justin Bieber. He don't do many collaborations or features at all."
While the Grammy nominee is more than excited for the new track, this is only the beginning when it comes to his upcoming album.
Because it marks DJ Khaled's eleventh album, there will be 11 songs featured on the album—even though he recorded more. And although he's found success in hits like "I'm the One" and "Wild Thoughts" there are many more to come.
"Each song I'm making, I'm making it perfect," he teased. "Basically, if I can't get what I want and get a sound and produce the vibe I want, then it got to stick to it, until I get it right. I'm not trying just to turn the album in. I want to make this the album."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
U.S.
CA
U.K.
AU
DE
FR
E! Is Everywhere
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
E! Is Everywhere
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
E! Is Everywhere
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
E! Is Everywhere
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
E! ist überall
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
E! Is Everywhere
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
E! est partout
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
E! Is Everywhere
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
E! está en todos lados
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
E! está en todos lados
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
E! está en todos lados
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
E! está en todos lados
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?