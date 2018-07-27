Orlando Bloom Stops West End Performance Twice: "Put That F--king iPad Away!"

Orlando Bloomwas not having it.

The star, who is currently appearing in West End's Killer Joe, stopped the show twice on Thursday on account of a distraction in the audience.

According to London-based theater critic Mark Shenton, who cited an eyewitness account, Bloom "made two unscripted interventions" about an iPad. "I need you to put iPad away now!" Shenton quoted the actor as saying.

A few minutes later, Bloom reportedly reiterated, "Put that f--king iPad away now and I will wait."