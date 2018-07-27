Orlando Bloom Stops West End Performance Twice: "Put That F--king iPad Away!"

BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images
by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Jul. 27, 2018 7:40 AM
BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images
Orlando Bloomwas not having it.
The star, who is currently appearing in West End's Killer Joe, stopped the show twice on Thursday on account of a distraction in the audience.
According to London-based theater critic Mark Shenton, who cited an eyewitness account, Bloom "made two unscripted interventions" about an iPad. "I need you to put iPad away now!" Shenton quoted the actor as saying.
A few minutes later, Bloom reportedly reiterated, "Put that f--king iPad away now and I will wait."
Actor Harry Edwin commented on Shenton's tweet, explaining that he had been seated behind the alleged woman in question. Edwin also shared a photo of the scene, which showed a fan propped up on the iPad she was holding.
"I was sat behind and although it would have looked bad, in her defence she was only using it for her fan as the auditorium was roasting!" Edwin explained.
E! News has reached out to the theater for comment.
Bloom is far from the first thespian to face a distraction in the audience. In 2015, his Pirates of the Caribbean co-star Keira Knightley was starring as the titular role in Thérèse Raquin on Broadway in New York City when a man in the audience began shouting at her during a scene in the opening preview performance.
While the stranger was being escorted out of the theater, he threw a bouquet of flowers onto the stage.
As the old adage goes, "The show must go on"—no matter iPads or floral arrangements.
How Nick Jonas Cemented His Status as Hollywood's Most in Demand Heartthrob Even Before Charming Priyanka Chopra
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?