Inside Nick Jonas' Romantic Proposal to Priyanka Chopra

Kevin Tachman/Vogue/REX/Shutterstock
by Lily Harrison | Fri., Jul. 27, 2018 7:45 AM
After two months of dating, Nick Jonas knew that Priyanka Chopra was the one.
The singer popped the question to his leading lady shortly after finding the perfect diamond sparkler for the Quantico actress.
E! News has learned that the 25-year-old went shopping for an engagement ring at Tiffany & Co. in London earlier this month and shut down the store to ensure the upmost privacy.
And, as luck would have it, he not only found the exact ring for his 36-year-old girlfriend, but he proposed to her shortly thereafter in a very private and romantic setting with just the two of them.
An insider tells us that the newly engaged duo celebrated afterwards with Nick's brother Joe Jonas and his fiancée Sophie Turner.
While we're told that Nick and Priyanka had previously discussed marriage over the course of their relatively new relationship; however, the proposal was very much a pleasant surprise for the former beauty queen.
"Everyone is happy," the source gushed. "They are definitely a great match."
The two recently returned from a whirlwind trip to India where Nick met Priyanka's family. The famous couple also was seen at a wedding for a close friend of hers.
This marks the first marriage for both Nick and Priyanka. Congratulations to the future husband and wife on this very exciting engagement news!
