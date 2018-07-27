Inside Nick Jonas' Romantic Proposal to Priyanka Chopra

After two months of dating, Nick Jonas knew that Priyanka Chopra was the one.

The singer popped the question to his leading lady shortly after finding the perfect diamond sparkler for the Quantico actress.

E! News has learned that the 25-year-old went shopping for an engagement ring at Tiffany & Co. in London earlier this month and shut down the store to ensure the upmost privacy.

And, as luck would have it, he not only found the exact ring for his 36-year-old girlfriend, but he proposed to her shortly thereafter in a very private and romantic setting with just the two of them.