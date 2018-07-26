Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Son Miles’ Cutest Moments

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed baby Miles Theodore Stephens into the world just a few months ago, but it only took a few short moments for him to steal our hearts.

The little one, who is named after music legend Miles Davis, has been featured in many of his mom's Instagram photos as she documents his adorableness and, of course, the realities of motherhood.

Most recently, the mother-of-two shared a picture of the newborn looking cuter than ever while relaxing on a family vacation in Bali. She hilariously captioned the photo of the little fella: "Hey dudes."

To see more funny and cute pictures of Miles, check out the gallery below!