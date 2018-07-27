Kylie Jenner, Paris Hilton and More Stars Who've Commission Over-the-Top Homes for Their Pets

It's no secret celebrities enjoy living in the lap of luxury—so why shouldn't their furry friends do the same?

Several stars have hooked their pets up with a pad so sweet it would make any human jealous.

Take Paris Hilton, for instance. The hotel heiress has a two-story "doggy mansion" for her playful pups. The house is inspired by Hilton's Los Angeles home and features heating, air conditioning, crown molding, a chandelier and a balcony. According to Architectural Digest, the 300 square-foot doghouse was designed by Faye Resnick and includes furniture by Philippe Starck.

"They're very spoiled," Hilton said during an interview with ITV2.

Considering Hilton once purchased a Pomeranian worth $13,000, we can only imagine how much she spent on her dogs' digs.