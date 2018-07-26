Justin Theroux Recalls Catching an Ex-Girlfriend in Bed With Another Man

Justin Theroux is sharing a heartbreaking story about a former relationship.

On Wednesday, the 46-year-old actor attended the Los Angeles premiere of his upcoming movie, The Spy Who Dumped Me, where he dished about catching an ex-girlfriend in bed with another man. When asked if he's had any traumatic breakup experiences, Theroux told E! News' Zuri Hall that he's had "heartbreaks."

"I walked in on a girlfriend, after coming back to her, like we were separated in the summer, I was working and she was crying on the phone to me all the time going like, 'It's our last summer together,'" Theroux shared, explaining that he was about to go off to college at the time. "And I came back and she was schtupping a guy who was like, in her bed."