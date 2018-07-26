Ansel Elgort's Dream Collaboration With Violetta Komyshan Has Our Hearts Melting

Ansel Elgort is more than impressed with his leading lady.

While there are many reasons to love his high school sweetheart Violetta Komyshan, the Hollywood actor continues to be amazed with her talents as a dancer.

As a result, Ansel can't help but hope an opportunity will come up where they can collaborate together.

"We want to do a music video together. I want to do a dance duet with her actually," he shared with E! News while attending the Polo Red Rush launch party in New York City. "She would make me look good. I wouldn't have to do that much work." Awww!

Ansel continued, "We talk about our ideas and our goals together. It's like our bedroom talk. What are our goals for the next couple of months? What are we doing? What are we striving for?"