Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato Welcome Baby No. 3

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Jul. 26, 2018 10:40 AM
"It's a Beautiful Day," especially since Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato welcomed a baby girl into the world.
Lopilato posted the first photo of their baby girl's hand on Thursday, letting the world know she's been born.
In February, E! News confirmed the parents to Noah, 4, and Elias, 2, were expecting their third child following weeks of speculation after the Argentinian shared a photo of a possible baby bump.
The singer later spoke about his excitement during an interview with Today FM and revealed the pair was expecting a baby girl. "Everything's good, and I've got my first little girl coming in about three weeks. I've actually never said that before in public. I've got a daughter coming," Bublé shared.
His daughter is coming into the world following Bublé's return to the concert stage after taking two years off to spend more time with his family while their 4-year-old son recovered from liver cancer.
Most recently, the star recalled learning about the devastating diagnosis via text just as he was about to go on stage in London. The artist said, "I don't know how I even sang, man, I just did it on autopilot."
In the months following, the family concentrated on Noah's health and maintaining unity in the troubling times. And nearly six months after revealing their son's condition, Luisana told fans, "My son's recovery is a long process as you all know and he has to continue with check-ups. But we are very happy. We are looking forward to thinking about the future, to seeing our children grow."
And with the arrival of baby number three, it looks like Bublé and his wife have even more to look forward to.
Congratulations to the Bublé family.
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!
How Michelle Williams Fooled Everyone: Inside Her Completely Secret Relationship With New Husband Phil Elverum
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?