Why Kim Zolciak-Biermann Is Getting Smaller Breast Implants

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jul. 26, 2018 8:36 AM

Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10

Bravo

Kim Zolciak-Biermann wants to get something off her chest.

The 40-year-old former Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member and Don't Be Tardy star revealed on Wednesday's episode of her podcast House of Kim With Kim Zolciak that she had made an appointment with her plastic surgeon to get a breast reduction, in which he would switch out her implants for smaller ones, going down to a DD cup or even down to a C.

Kim had undergone a breast augmentation and lift, as well as a tummy tuck, a few years after giving birth to the last of her six children, twins Kaia and Kane, who are now 4. In 2015, she showed off the results on Instagram, saying she was "so thankful" for the "tatas" that plastic surgeon and Real Housewives Of Miami star Dr. Leonard Hochstein gave her, calling him a "Boob god."

'I have the largest implants they actually make, but it doesn't look that big on my body, because of just the way I'm built," she said on her podcast. "I already called Dr. Hochstein, who did my boobs and tummy a few years ago—he did my hernia repair and my tummy tuck after that...and I said, 'I feel like I should get my boobs reduced, they're heavy, my posture is terrible, I'm getting older.'"

Photos

Celebs Who've Admitted to Getting Plastic Surgery

Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Breast Implants, Poll, Instagram

Instagram

Kim said she has an appointment with the doctor in a couple of months. She polled her followers on her Instagram Story as to how much smaller she should go.

"I had a lift and I have like the nicest boobs ever. I did breastfeed all of my kids, so ladies, let's be honest, they were stretched out, loss of volume, pancake nipples. So he gave me back my 18-year-old chest, which was amazing. He's the best for that, you guys," she said. "So anyways, let me know. I'm thinking like a C, a full C."

"I have to have all my clothes altered," she continued. "I have to buy a size 6 in everything when I could wear a size 2 in tops, because of my boobs, and then have everything altered, so it'd be nice to just be able to wear something...they're perky 'cause I had a lift, so it's not really that, it's just the weight of them."

In 2016, Kim told E! News, "I will always nip and tuck if I feel the need to do so, but I'm open about it. I don't care. You only go around one time, and I especially understand that. And life is very short, so there's no reason for me to lie."

