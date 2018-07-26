Hilary Duff Gets Real About Her "Hard as Hell" Second Pregnancy

"Lovely to have a little life inside and to day dream of all the new adventures to come buuuut almost impossible to get my own shoes on..sick of getting up 9 times a night to pee and looking at this weird body in the mirror that is not my own at the moment," Duff continued. "Women are so bad ass, this was just a note to remind myself and remind others how's strong and beautiful you are! WE GOT THIS."

Duff and Koma announced that they're expecting their first child together back in June. "Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn't be more excited!!!!!!" Duff told her fans.

Koma also told his Instagram followers, "We made a baby girl! She will be as beautiful and sweet as her mother... @hilaryduff another incredible chapter begins."