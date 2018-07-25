The Big Skin-Care Change Elle Macpherson Made After 50

Elle Macpherson created the WelleCo supplements and elixirs to address her own beauty needs.

"When I turned 50 I realized that I wasn't feeling good and I wasn't looking good," the wellness entrepreneur told E! News. "We developed a line of vitamins and minerals that are in a green powder that we called the Super Elixir, also a sleep tea and some very clean protein powder for men, women and children."

After four years in business, the former model states that the "ingestible beauty" changed her skin, as well as cleaning her diet and getting more sleep.

"The greens have changed my life," she continued to explain. "The biggest change was taking these greens every day for a month. I noticed such a different in my sugar cravings, the quality of my skin—I have this kind of glow—nails, hair, digestion, sleep. That was the beginning of my wellness journey, then I started making other adjustment."