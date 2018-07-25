These Beauty Misconceptions Will Raise Eyebrows, Literally

Put the tweezer down!

You don't want to make a brow mistake based off a common misconception. Before you make your next appointment with a professional, E! News consulted Hollywood's biggest names in brow artistry on what you should believe and what you shouldn't.

Misconception: Microblading will make all your brow problems go away.

"A lot of people are talking about microblading but just because it's a trend, doesn't mean it's a good one," said Kelley Baker, who calls the Kardashians, Jenners, Lea Michele and more as clients. "Unfortunately there are not any regulations and anyone can take a one-day course and get certified. They say it's semi-permanent, but the truth is that it's a tattoo...on your face! So if this is something you are considering, please make sure you do your homework and ask to see photos of their work! As awesome as it seems to never have to fill in your brows again, the dream is not real. So I as a brow pro do not recommend it."