Jennifer Lopez Looks Back on Her Unforgettable Birthday Party With Alex Rodriguez

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Jul. 25, 2018 2:56 PM
If anyone deserves to live it up on their birthday, it has to be Jennifer Lopez.
And that's exactly what she did Tuesday night when she celebrated turning 49 with family and friends in the Bahamas.
In new photos posted to Instagram, the World of Dance judge and Shades of Blue star shared several photos from her unforgettable birthday evening.
"So believe it or not I'm just waking up from my birthday celebration last night. It was a small gathering with the kids and some family and a couple of close friends... the day and night was filled with lots of laughter, tears and of course dancing...:)," she shared with her 77 million followers. "I wanted to write all of you bc I was so delighted and overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and birthday wishes you all sent to me yesterday!! I felt soooo incredibly moved and blessed to have you all in my life..."
Jennifer continued, "Thank you to everyone who put together birthday collages, videos and sent bday wishes!! What a lucky girl I am to have such loyal and loving fans and followers."
In the new photos, Jennifer stunned in a sparkling green dress as she enjoyed a glass of wine, vanilla cake and some sweet kisses from boyfriend Alex Rodriguez who has a birthday this Friday.
Before his celebration begins, however, the former MLB player wants all the attention on his leading lady who has made his life extra special.
"For someone who has been about giving everything she has 365 days a year—to our children, our families, the world—I hope today, we can give you all the happiness you deserve," he shared in a birthday post. "I love you mucho Macha 13."
As for J. Lo, she is left with gratitude for all the love she is receiving both in person and online from people around the world.
"I want you to know I never take any of you for granted I am eternally grateful to ALL of you!! I hope I can always continue to entertain, inspire and share everything I learn with you in every way I can!!" Jennifer shared on Instagram. "Honestly that is the biggest birthday gift God has ever given me!! I love you forever... Jennifer Here are a few pics from the day!!! Have a beautiful one!"
