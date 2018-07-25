Jennifer Lopez Looks Back on Her Unforgettable Birthday Party With Alex Rodriguez

If anyone deserves to live it up on their birthday, it has to be Jennifer Lopez.

And that's exactly what she did Tuesday night when she celebrated turning 49 with family and friends in the Bahamas.

In new photos posted to Instagram, the World of Dance judge and Shades of Blue star shared several photos from her unforgettable birthday evening.

"So believe it or not I'm just waking up from my birthday celebration last night. It was a small gathering with the kids and some family and a couple of close friends... the day and night was filled with lots of laughter, tears and of course dancing...:)," she shared with her 77 million followers. "I wanted to write all of you bc I was so delighted and overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and birthday wishes you all sent to me yesterday!! I felt soooo incredibly moved and blessed to have you all in my life..."

Jennifer continued, "Thank you to everyone who put together birthday collages, videos and sent bday wishes!! What a lucky girl I am to have such loyal and loving fans and followers."