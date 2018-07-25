Why Camila Cabello Is "Traumatized" to Do Her Own Eyeliner

by Delaney George | Wed., Jul. 25, 2018 1:56 PM
Camila Cabello's new makeup line will have you singing "ooh na-na."
The "Know No Better" singer partnered with L'Oréal Paris to create a 14-piece Havana-inspired collection just in time for summer slayage. For the first time in brand history, L'Oréal has collaborated with a famous name to produce a collection that both represents company and celebrity. Already a brand ambassador since 2017, Camila created items that reflect her Cuban roots and everyday beauty routines. Routines we can all steal.
"I was definitely a little bit nervous when talk of the makeup collaboration started happening because I'm definitely not a makeup expert," Camila told E! News."What I wanted to do with the collection is make a makeup collection that includes all of the products I would wear on a day off, and for me that's super simple—like really high-quality eyeliner and really natural lip glosses."
The leading Billboard charts star also dished to E! News about some of her relationship with Taylor Swift, most regrettable makeup moments and the patience needed to master the art of eyeliner.
"I don't know how to do all of the fancy stuff. It takes me like three hours to do eyeliner. There's a picture of me when I was 16, and I was filming myself and I got the camera really close to my face, and my fans zoomed in on my eyeliner, which was literally disgusting...I looked like I just fell in tar," said the singer. "That's why I've been traumatized, and I rarely do my own eyeliner unless I have like four hours and the patience for it."
L'Oreal
The "Never Be the Same" singer may not have the technical skills (she has a makeup artist for that, after all), but she does have some beauty hacks up her sleeves. When she's having a bad hair day, she wears "a cap, put it in a braid or wet it," she shared. When in doubt, "restart."
As for her beauty essentials, expect the Julia Roberts-loved Lancome La Vie Est Belle fragrance and, of course, the Flash Liner Liquid Eyeliner, In Love Eye Shadow and a pink chocolate-smelling lip gloss in her makeup bag.
The collection ranges between $9.99 and $14.99. You can shop the collection exclusively at Ulta until August, when the line will officially launch in drugstores.
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?