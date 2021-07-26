2020 TOKYO OLYMPICSKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

What Is Sandra Bullock's Best Rom-Com? Let's Discuss

In honor of Sandra Bullocks' 57th birthday July 26, let's take a look at the Oscar winner's best romantic comedies of all time.

By EOL Staff Jul 26, 2021 4:32 PMTags
MoviesSandra Bullock

It's not April 25 but we'd still say July 26 is the perfect day. Why? Because it's Sandra Bullock's birthday, of course.

Throughout her illustrious career, the actress, turning 57 today, has kept us laughing, crying and dancing from the windows to the walls. So, needless to say, we're always looking for a reason to celebrate her—and discuss her iconic resume of romantic comedies. Seriously, could you imagine the entertainment world without her? We don't even want to think about it!

Sure, we loved her in Ocean's 8 and other amazing dramas like Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood, Gravity and The Blind Side, which earned her an Oscar in 2010. And yes, her films like Hope Floats and The Lake House are too good not to watch more than once, but her rom-com history—While You Were Sleeping, The Proposal, Miss Congeniality—is packed full of sweet movies that we will always love. 

But which one is the best?

photos
Sandra Bullock's Best Roles

Honestly, it may be impossible to say. But we're going to try. So, grab an unsweetened cinnamon and look back on Sandy's best rom-coms.

Guy D'Alema/Anarchy Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock
Love Potion No. 9

Sandra Bullock and Tate Donovan star in Love Potion No.9 as two scientists who are terrible at communicating with their own species. This all changes when they discover a substance (or love potion) that makes them irresistible to anyone who hears them talk. Sounds like a pretty impressive chemical, right?

Hollywood Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock
While You Were Sleeping

This 1995 rom-com was one of many films that put Bullock on the map. In the movie she plays a hopeless romantic named Lucy who works as a Chicago Transit Authority token collector, but never really dares to go anywhere. When she is mistaken for the fiancée of a coma patient (while visiting him at the hospital) things get messy, but she does find out who she is and what sort of love she wants.

 

Morgan Creek Entertainment Group/Zuma Press
Two If By Sea

Frank O'Brien (Denis Leary) promises his girlfriend Roz (Bullock) that this will be his last job as a thief as he drags her to New England to sell a pricey painting. While on their trip, Roz questions whether or not they will last another seven years like this and Frank hopes to fix everything and keep her as his girl forever. 

Moviestore/Shutterstock
Practical Magic

Technically, this movie is about the bond of sisterhood between Sally (Bullock) and Gillian (Nicole Kidman), but there is a romantic curse on the witches of their family, so we will count it in the rom-com category. Plus, Sally does find her perfect man—that she literally made up—in the end and it's magical.

Darren Michaels/Dreamworks Llc/Kobal/Shutterstock
Forces of Nature

Forces of Nature is one rom-com we can't help but love. It follows the lives of two strangers who are forced to travel together in a car after their plane has an accident on takeoff. Even though Ben Affleck's character is on the way to his wedding, he falls for Bullock's character who is unlike any woman he's ever met.

Moviestore/Shutterstock
Gun Shy

Gun Shy is about an undercover cop (played by Liam Neeson) who might be falling for a nurse (Bullock) he meets while on the run from a Mafia assassin...if he doesn't die first.

Castle Rock Ent./Entertainment Pictures/ZUMAPRESS.com
Miss Congeniality

We know that Miss Congeniality was all about the FBI catching a killer and saving the contestants of the Miss United States Pageant, but there was a serious love story there as well. When Gracie Hart (Bullock) finally kisses Agent Eric Matthews (Benjamin Bratt) we can't help but swoon.

Warner Bros. Pictures/ Entertainment Pictures via ZUMA
Two Weeks Notice

All it takes is for Lucy (Bullock) to give her two-weeks' notice to her boss George (Hugh Grant) for her to discover that she's in love with him. The real question is will he realize that he needs her for more than just an employee, too?

Fsn-B/Retna USA via ZUMA Wire
The Proposal

The Proposal is one of the Virginia native's best movies, not to mention one of her top rom-coms ever. In the movie, she plays uptight book editor who pretends to be engaged to her assistant (played by Ryan Reynolds) in order not to be deported. The only issue is that the two actually fall for one another up in Alaska...despite their grave differences.

Twentieth Century Fox/Entertainment Pictures/ZUMAPRESS.com
All About Steve

She plays an eccentric and at times crazy puzzler who thinks a CNN cameraman is her true love in All About Steve. She is so convinced that he's the one for her that she follows him all over the country in hopes of him falling for her too. It's hilarious. 

 

Trending Stories

1

Gymnast MyKayla Skinner "Heartbroken" After Ending Tokyo Olympics Run

2

Why The Internet Is Confused By Scott Disick’s Latest Pic of Penelope

3

How Alex Rodriguez Subtly Supported Ex Jennifer Lopez on Her Birthday

This story was originally published on Thursday, July 26, 2018 at 8 a.m. PT.

Trending Stories

1

Gymnast MyKayla Skinner "Heartbroken" After Ending Tokyo Olympics Run

2

Why The Internet Is Confused By Scott Disick’s Latest Pic of Penelope

3

How Alex Rodriguez Subtly Supported Ex Jennifer Lopez on Her Birthday

4
Update!

Norwegian Women's Handball Team Fined for Not Wearing Bikini Bottoms

5

Kyle Richards Rushed to the Hospital After Walking into a Beehive

Latest News

Lisa Rinna's Next Acting Gig Will Have Soap Opera Fans Jumping for Joy

The Devil Goes Down to Riverdale in New Season 5 Promo

See Francesca Farago Crash Love Is Blind: After the Altar

Michael Phelps Shares Why He Would Compete in the Olympics Again

Exclusive

Emily Blunt Admits What It's Really Like to Kiss Dwayne Johnson

Gold, Sweat and Tears: See the Candid Moments From the Tokyo Olympics

What Is Sandra Bullock's Best Rom-Com? Let's Discuss