What Is Sandra Bullock's Best Rom-Com? Let's Discuss

It's not April 25 but we'd still say July 26 is the perfect day. Why? Because it's Sandra Bullock's birthday, of course.

Throughout her illustrious career, the actress, turning 57 today, has kept us laughing, crying and dancing from the windows to the walls. So, needless to say, we're always looking for a reason to celebrate her—and discuss her iconic resume of romantic comedies. Seriously, could you imagine the entertainment world without her? We don't even want to think about it!

Sure, we loved her in Ocean's 8 and other amazing dramas like Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood, Gravity and The Blind Side, which earned her an Oscar in 2010. And yes, her films like Hope Floats and The Lake House are too good not to watch more than once, but her rom-com history—While You Were Sleeping, The Proposal, Miss Congeniality—is packed full of sweet movies that we will always love.

But which one is the best?