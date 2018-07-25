How to Wear Sneakers With Dresses Like Selena Gomez and Pippa Middleton

Gotham/GC Images
You want to look cute, but you also want to be comfortable. Why is it so hard to create an outfit that does both?
Thankfully, celebrities like Selena Gomez, Pippa Middleton and Kendall Jenner have solved this age-old problem with one trend: dresses paired with sneakers. For so long we've seen celebrities style feminine garments like the singer's pale blue Rouje dress with high heels, flats, sandals and boots (during fall)—that's it.
Now, that's changing. City dwellers, who wear sneakers with dresses during their commutes, and now celebrities are demonstrating that the pairing can look just as chic as the dress and heels combination.
Adding sneakers to your outfit, however, does make your look more casual. But, if you need an outfit to wear to a relaxed office setting, weekend brunch or a date where heels wouldn't quite work (Think: a barbecue, the zoo or a parade), recreating Selena's style will allow you to rock the dress that makes you feel confident and feminine without sacrificing comfort.
The trend is also easy to copy. You'll need a casual summer dress and a pair of sneakers that don't grab too much attention. Your dress is the star. Classic, white styles like the Vans Slip-Ons, Adidas Stan Smith Originals or Nike Air Force Ones are safe bets because they go with everything.
How are you going to wear it? With so many celebrities wearing the style, the inspiration is endless. Do you love French girl-inspired fashion like Selena? Or, do you have a more tailored and classic style like Pippa? Keep scrolling to find a celebrity's sneaker and dress pairing that fits your style!
Pippa Middleton
The expecting mother shows a more tailored look, wearing a floral-printed wrap dress with a navy blue blazer. Although she's wearing sneakers, her look is perfect for the office or casual professional setting.
Katie Holmes
Despite her incognito look of the large sunglasses and hat, the actress' dress and sneaker pairing stand out. The one-shoulder dress has a relaxed fit—perfect Suri's mom or a woman on the go. And, the sneakers are classic and effortless—you don't even have to lace them.
Veja Esplar
Velcro Sneaker, $130
Selena Gomez
On a sunny day, the singer wore a pastel blue, mini dress with a V-neckline with Puma Basket Platform Sneakers. Dressing up the trend, she added a sleek bun, red lipstick and the Coach Selena Grace bag.
Reformation
Ports Dress, $98
Karlie Kloss
The newly engaged model chose a multicolored dress for a casual day in the city. Keeping it simple, she added classic Adidas shell toe shoes and black sunglasses. Easy to recreate, the star's interpretation of the trend is a summer go-to.
Emily Ratajkowski
Sexy and effortless, the model wore a striped tank dress from Hello Molly with tinted glasses, statement bag and sneakers.
Karreuche Tran
The Claws actress has a sporty take on the trend. Out and about, she wore an athleisure dress with sneakers—a perfect look for running errands.