When Will Game of Thrones Return and More Updates from HBO

Game of Thrones season seven is probably, most likely, hopefully, less than a year away!

President of HBO Programming Casey Bloys spoke to reporters during HBO's summer TCA press tour on Wednesday and offered a few updates on various upcoming and returning HBO shows, including our beloved Game of Thrones. While Bloys couldn't say much about the final season, he was able to give us a vague idea of when it might premiere: "sometime in '19" and "first half."

Good to know!

Bloys also gave an update in the Game of Thrones prequels. Five were originally ordered, but currently only one is moving forward with a pilot script from Jane Goldman. They are currently searching for a director, and hope to start shooting the prequel in early 2019.