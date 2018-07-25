Finding Dory, Adventures in Babysitting and Can't Buy Me Love Leaving Netflix in August 2018

Disney Pixar
by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Jul. 25, 2018 9:51 AM
Disney Pixar
It's time to say goodbye.
With every new month, Netflix bids farewell to a slate of movies and shows and August is no different. This time around, the streaming service is losing the likes of beloved 80s classics like Adventures in Babysitting and Can't Buy Me Love.
Steve Carellhits like Seeking a Friend for the End of the World and The 40-Year-Old Virgin are also leaving by the end of the month. If you haven't seen Finding Dory yet, the time is now as she's swimming away in a week.
Check out the full list below for all of this month's Netflix exits. Not to fret—there are dozens more joining the packing come August, so take a look at that list here.
Moviestore Collection/Rex/REX USA
Leaving 8/1/18
3000 Miles to Graceland
Adventures in Babysitting
Can't Buy Me Love
Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-Lot: Season 1
Finding Dory
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Reasonable Doubt
The Killing: Seasons 1-3
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
Leaving 8/2/18
10 Rules for Sleeping Around
Leaving 8/5/18
13 Assassins
Leaving 8/6/18
Welcome to Me
Leaving 8/10/18
St. Vincent
Leaving 8/12/18
For a Good Time, Call…
Leaving 8/13/18
Help, I've Shrunk the Family
Leaving 8/16/18
Being Flynn
Enter the Battlefield
Jem and the Holograms: Seasons 1-3
Littlest Pet Shop: Seasons 2-4
Pariah
Pound Puppies: Seasons 1-3
Seeking a Friend for the End of the World
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
The Adventures of Chuck & Friends: Season 2
Transformers Prime: Seasons 2-3
Transformers: Rescue Bots: Seasons 2-4
Leaving 8/23/18
Sausage Party
Leaving 8/25/18
The Road
Happy Birthday Matt LeBlanc! Celebrate the Actor's Big Day by Voting for Joey Tribbiani's Best Quote on Friends
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?