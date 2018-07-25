Ozark Season 2, Steel Magnolias and Million Dollar Baby Coming to Netflix in August 2018

With the summer coming to an end, Netflix will be there for all of your post-beach binge-watching.

The beloved streaming site just announced its new additions for August 2018 and there's certainly plenty to watch.

From Oscar darlings like The Aviator, Million Dollar Baby and No Country for Old Men to rom-coms like Steel Magnolias and P.S. I Love You, Netflix is serving up a hot dish of cinematic hits. On the TV side, Ozark's season two will debut at the end of the month while fans can also catch up on the second season of The Good Place.

But, that's just the beginning! Check out the full list of arrivals below: